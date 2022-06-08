Security guard dies after apparent fall at The Country Club in Brookline ahead of U.S. Open

BROOKLINE – A security guard at The Country Club in Brookline died early Wednesday morning after they fell while working at the golf course ahead of the U.S. Open.

The Norfolk District Attorney's office said the security worker was a subcontractor and not a club employee.

It appears the guard fell around 10 feet at some point during the night and was found Wednesday morning. Crews are putting scaffolding around the course for the tournament, and no guardrail was up yet.

Foul play is not suspected, but the medical examiner will determine the worker's cause of death.

The United States Golf Association released a statement about the workers death.

"The USGA is terribly saddened by what occurred at our championship site overnight. This is an active investigation and we are working closely with local authorities to determine what happened," the USGA said.