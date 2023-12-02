Nurse struck by lightning at Boston beach released from Spaulding Rehab

BOSTON - A nurse who was struck by lightning while walking her dog is now going home from rehab.

Thalita Teixeira Padilla was walking her dog on Savin Hill Beach back in September when she was hit by a lightning strike. After receiving CPR from someone else at the beach, she spent 40 days in the hospital before being transferred to Spaulding Rehab in mid-October.

Padilla poses with staff at Spaulding Rehab. Joel Padilla

"We want to say thank you to Spaulding Rehab for the team and staff that took care of Thalita," said her husband, Joel Padilla. "We are beyond grateful for the extraordinary care she received during her stay. Although she may still have a tough journey ahead towards recovery, her team made sure she took her first steps towards it. Always grateful for the miracle you guys do."

According to the CDC, the odds of being struck by lightning are less than one in a million.