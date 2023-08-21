Watch CBS News
Tewksbury police warn residents to be wary of phone scams

TEWKSBURY - Police in Tewksbury are warning residents to be careful with their personal information after two people became victims of scams over the weekend.

Police say the scammers were able to take more than $30,000 from one person, and another lost $15,000. One victim was told over their phone that their grandchild was in jail, and the other was a billing scam where the victim was asked to correct information.

Police say residents, especially the elderly, should be careful when giving money or personal information over the phone.

