Fire reported at Tesla dealership in Norwell

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Hazardous materials emergency at Tesla dealership in Norwell
NORWELL - A fire was reported at a Tesla dealership in Norwell Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the business on Accord Park Drive for a fire in progress, and residents were told to avoid the area. SkyEye footage showed an ambulance and at least two fire trucks at the scene. 

A fire was reported at a Tesla dealership in Norwell CBS Boston

The Massachusetts Association of Hazmat Technicians tweeted there was a Tier-1 Hazmat response for a lithium ion battery fire.

There was no immediate word on any reports of injuries, or the extent of the damage.

First published on July 29, 2022 / 11:50 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

