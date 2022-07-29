Fire reported at Tesla dealership in Norwell

NORWELL - A fire was reported at a Tesla dealership in Norwell Friday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the business on Accord Park Drive for a fire in progress, and residents were told to avoid the area. SkyEye footage showed an ambulance and at least two fire trucks at the scene.

The Massachusetts Association of Hazmat Technicians tweeted there was a Tier-1 Hazmat response for a lithium ion battery fire.

There was no immediate word on any reports of injuries, or the extent of the damage.