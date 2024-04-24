Watch CBS News
Student stabbed in library at Dorchester school

By Tiffany Chan

BOSTON - A student was stabbed inside the library at TechBoston Academy in Dorchester on Wednesday. An 18-year-old student is in custody. The boy who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The school was put into "safe mode" for 20 minutes.

"It's scary. It's scary," said parent Gladelina Maldonado. "You don't want your kid to go to school to be stabbed. You want them to be in school to learn. Safe environment."

School officials say two boys got into a scuffle inside the school library before an 18-year-old stabbed another student.

It's not the first time TechBoston students have been involved in a fight. Last year, three students were stabbed at a playground steps from the Dorchester school.

Since students are not allowed to have cellphones in class, Maldonado was worried for hours. "Stuff like this, you want to be able to reach out to your child you know and make sure they're OK," Maldonado said.

Boston Public Schools believes the stabbing was an isolated incident.   

First published on April 24, 2024 / 5:50 PM EDT

