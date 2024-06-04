For the first time ever, the TD Garden will host Celtics watch parties for road games in NBA Finals

BOSTON -- The Celtics will be in Dallas next week to face the Mavericks for Games 3 and 4 of the NBA Finals, but the TD Garden in Boston will still be rocking. For the first time ever, the TD Garden will host watch parties for Boston's away games.

The TD Garden will open its doors for Game 3 on Wednesday, June 12 and Game 4 on Friday, June 14, the stadium, the Boston Celtics, and the City of Boston announced Tuesday. Both games are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Tickets will go on sale to Celtics season ticket holders, TD Garden Insiders and Boston Garden Society members on Wednesday, June 5 at 2:30 p.m., and then to the public on June 6 at 10 a.m. With the Celtics going for the organization's 18th championship, tickets will be priced at $18, as will parking for the viewing parties.

Both former Mayor Tom Menino and Marty Walsh balked at watch parties in the past, citing logistical and security concerns. But current Boston Mayor Michelle Wu expressed excitement over packing the TD Garden for road games in the NBA Finals.

"This is an exciting time in our city to gather together and cheer on the Celtics. The Celtics watch parties at the Garden will be a memorable and unique way for families and fans to catch the away games and show our community spirit," Mayor Wu said in a release on Tuesday. "I'm grateful to our partners at TD Garden and the Celtics, public safety officials, and all working to ensure a fun fan experience."

"We are excited to bring fans together to celebrate and support the Boston Celtics during the NBA Finals," said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden and COO of the Boston Bruins. "This is an incredible opportunity for the community to come together at watch parties for Games 3 and 4 and experience the thrill of NBA Finals at TD Garden."

"Celtics fans are unrivaled when it comes to their passion and dedication, so we are excited for them to have a space to cheer from Boston while the team is on the road during the NBA Finals," said Boston Celtics Team President Rich Gotham. "We extend our thanks to TD Garden and the City of Boston for providing this opportunity to bring the community together while supporting worthy organizations."

Currently, there is no watch party planned for a potential Game 6, which would take place on Thursday, June 20.

The Celtics and the Mavericks are set to tip off the NBA Finals on Thursday, June 6 at TD Garden.