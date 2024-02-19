Fans rejected from Bruins game after TD Garden implements new smaller bag policy

BOSTON - Some Bruins fans showed up to the TD Garden and lost the game before they even set foot in the door.

That's because they were rejected for having a bag that was too big.

TD Garden announced on social media that they are cracking down on their bag policy.

"It seems irrational. It seems like an arbitrary measurement, but I understand a small bag overall," said Bruins fan Dana Salvucci.

The rules were put in place by the NHL and the NBA, but the venue has been lenient for some time and it was still allowing people in if they got their bag checked.

All bags now must be 6-inches-by-4-inches, and only be 1.5 inches thick. Medical and diaper bags will be allowed in.

"My phone is longer than that, so to get a phone in a bag it has to be longer than 6 inches," said Bruins fans Kristen Mich.

"Good thing I only carry something that's my wallet and my phone because that's really small," Mich said.

The Garden posted the strict rules on social media the day before the Bruins faced the Stars.

The late news caught some people off guard. Numerous fans showed up to the game and were told they could not enter.

There are mobile lockers on site for fans with bags. The lockers typically cost $15, but the TD Garden is offering them for free during this transition period.

"No, this bag is $20. It's in the trash," laughed Mich.

"I would pay the $15," said Jessica Grissom, a Dallas Stars fan who recently got into the Garden with her bag that now is too large.

"I'm just going to see what happens. I am not throwing my bag away. Our car is really far. I'm just going to see what we can do," said Raja Hashem, another fan with a new bag problem.

Garden representatives said that no incident forced the policy to be enforced more. Instead, it coincides with security upgrades at the arena.

They now have Evolv metal detectors onsite, which are similar to the ones used outside of Fenway.

"I guess I can see why they do it, there's a reason, but if it was more publicized before," said Sarah MacKenzie, another Bruins fan.