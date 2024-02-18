TD Garden updates bag policy, discouraging people bringing bags wider than 6 inches
BOSTON - TD Garden has updated its bag policy for games and events, discouraging people from bringing most bags.
The venue said they have a new security system and strongly discourage guests from bringing bags bigger than 6 inches by 4 inches by 1.5 inches. Even clear bags won't be welcome if they're any bigger than 6 inches wide.
There are exceptions - diaper bags and bags for medical needs are permitted. Shopping bags of items purchased at the pro shop are also allowed though they'll be subject to search.
