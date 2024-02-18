TD Garden updates bag policy, discouraging people bringing bags wider than 6 inches

BOSTON - TD Garden has updated its bag policy for games and events, discouraging people from bringing most bags.

The venue said they have a new security system and strongly discourage guests from bringing bags bigger than 6 inches by 4 inches by 1.5 inches. Even clear bags won't be welcome if they're any bigger than 6 inches wide.

UPDATE: Effective Feb. 17, new @EvolvTechnology security screening will be implemented at TD Garden. To ensure a swifter entry process, we strongly discourage guests from bringing bags. Bags larger than 6” x4” x 1.5” will not be permitted.



There are exceptions - diaper bags and bags for medical needs are permitted. Shopping bags of items purchased at the pro shop are also allowed though they'll be subject to search.