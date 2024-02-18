Watch CBS News
TD Garden updates bag policy, discouraging people bringing bags wider than 6 inches

BOSTON - TD Garden has updated its bag policy for games and events, discouraging people from bringing most bags.

The venue said they have a new security system and strongly discourage guests from bringing bags bigger than 6 inches by 4 inches by 1.5 inches. Even clear bags won't be welcome if they're any bigger than 6 inches wide.

There are exceptions - diaper bags and bags for medical needs are permitted. Shopping bags of items purchased at the pro shop are also allowed though they'll be subject to search.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 4:59 PM EST

