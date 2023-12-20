"Shoutout to the Patriots": Travis Kelce appreciative after Taylor Swift's visit to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO – It sounds like Taylor Swift enjoyed her experience at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Swift was in attendance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Patriots.

The pop icon was shown on the jumbotron during the game, prompting a large amount of cheers from the home crowd.

"They showed Taylor at the game. You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is," Kelce said on New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason. "They went absolutely insane when the showed Taylor on the screen."

Kelce acknowledged there were a few boos from the crowd. He referenced Swift's recent interview for TIME Person of the Year when she said she doesn't worry about being shown too much on television during games and "pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

"There may have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," Kelce said. "But for the most part, everyone was f------ screaming their tail off for her. I was trying to keep it cool. I was like 'Don't show your cards, don't show your cards, don't show your cards.'"

Swift has said in the past how much she enjoys performing at Gillette Stadium, where she has played 13 concerts.

"Shoutout to the Patriots, New England," Kelce said. "Taylor's on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she's played at. So for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. Shoutout to the Patriots for doing that."