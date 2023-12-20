Watch CBS News
Local News

"Shoutout to the Patriots": Travis Kelce appreciative after Taylor Swift's visit to Gillette Stadium

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Deatrich Wise Jr., Jonathan Jones take kids on holiday shopping spree
Deatrich Wise Jr., Jonathan Jones take kids on holiday shopping spree 00:44

FOXBORO – It sounds like Taylor Swift enjoyed her experience at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Swift was in attendance to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Patriots.

The pop icon was shown on the jumbotron during the game, prompting a large amount of cheers from the home crowd.

"They showed Taylor at the game. You don't see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team's colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is," Kelce said on New Heights, the podcast he hosts with his brother Jason. "They went absolutely insane when the showed Taylor on the screen."

Kelce acknowledged there were a few boos from the crowd. He referenced Swift's recent interview for TIME Person of the Year when she said she doesn't worry about being shown too much on television during games and "pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads."

"There may have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing," Kelce said. "But for the most part, everyone was f------ screaming their tail off for her. I was trying to keep it cool. I was like 'Don't show your cards, don't show your cards, don't show your cards.'"

Swift has said in the past how much she enjoys performing at Gillette Stadium, where she has played 13 concerts.

"Shoutout to the Patriots, New England," Kelce said. "Taylor's on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she's played at. So for them to show her is just kind of showing her some love. Shoutout to the Patriots for doing that."

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:58 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.