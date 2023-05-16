Taylor Swift diehard fans hopeful for last-minute tickets to sold out Gillette Stadium shows

FOXBORO – The countdown is on until Taylor Swifts brings her record-breaking "The Eras Tour" to Gillette Stadium this weekend.

Three sold out nights of back-to-back shows will bring more than 150,000 people in and out of Foxboro. Some fans who don't have tickets are still hopeful they'll get a shot.

"It is not going well," said Swift fan Lexi Tavares of Derry, New Hampshire. "It is an experience like no other."

Tavares is a 23-year-old student who has seen roughly a dozen concerts, but none proved as difficult to get a ticket as Swift's.

"I will go to the search tab on Twitter and see if anybody is selling. Like 'Selling Gillette' are the two words I use specifically, to find people not going through those accounts," Tavares said.

Tavares plans to head to Gillette Stadium this weekend in case she gets ahold of a last-minute ticket. Right now, resell tickets are available starting at $1,500. Tavares said she is looking into Twitter accounts made by fans for fans. It is all in an effort to get resell tickets at base price.

Stadiums across the country have been releasing additional tickets as they become available, but fans said they sell in seconds.

For fans who want to head to Gillette to hear the concert from outside the stadium, officials sent out reminders that concert tickets are required to park at the stadium.

Ashley Holmes of Marlboro has been to two Swift concerts over the last few years but has been unable to get them for The Eras Tour.

"I will wait until the morning of any of these at this point to try to get them," Holmes said. "My husband knows anything we have planned for the weekend, if tickets come up, we are not doing it."

Holmes said she was unable to buy tickets at the resale value and has been looking for fan-to-fan exchanges in an effort to get tickets at base price.

"It is what it is," Holmes said. "I would absolutely love to go if given the opportunity. I have been fortunate enough to see her twice at Gillette. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn't, I have to shake it off."