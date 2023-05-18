Watch CBS News
Target recalling nearly 5 million candles

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MINNEAPOLIS - Nearly 5 million candles sold exclusively at Target are being recalled.

So far, there have been 137 reports of the candle jars breaking or cracking. Six people have reported getting cuts or severe burns from the recalled candles that were made in Vietnam. 

The "Threshold" candles were sold at Target stores and online between August 2019 and March 2023 in a variety of scents and in 5.5 ounce, 14 ounce, and 20 ounce sizes. They cost between $3 and $20.

Click here for a full list of the recalled candles. 

Anyone who bought a candle on the recall list should stop using it immediately and return it to Target for a refund. 

