Tafari Campbell, paddleboarder who died on Martha's Vineyard, was Obama's chef

EDGARTOWN – The body of a missing paddleboarder was found Monday morning on Martha's Vineyard.

Tafari Campbell, a chef of former President Barack Obama, was visiting Martha's Vineyard when he died. The Obamas have a home on the island but were not at the residence when Campbell was there.

Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia, was seen struggling in the water of Great Pond Sunday night before he went under.

Former White House sous chef Tafari Campbell WhiteHouse.gov

Massachusetts State Police divers found his body around 10 a.m. Monday using side-scan sonar from a boat. Police said the body was recovered about 100 feet from shore in about eight feet of water.

President and Mrs. Obama released a joint statement:

"Tafari was a beloved part of our family. When we first met him, he was a talented sous chef at the White House – creative and passionate about food, and its ability to bring people together. In the years that followed, we got to know him as a warm, fun, extraordinarily kind person who made all of our lives a little brighter. That's why, when we were getting ready to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He's been part of our lives ever since, and our hearts are broken that he's gone. Today we join everyone who knew and loved Tafari – especially his wife Sherise and their twin boys, Xavier and Savin – in grieving the loss of a truly wonderful man."

Police say the incident appears to be an accident.