As many as 20 arrested as teamster unions swarm Sysco plant during drivers strike

PLYMPTON -- Plympton Police said between 16 and 20 arrests were made Monday morning outside the Sysco Food Distribution plant. Truck drivers there have been on strike since October 1.

Early Monday, more than 400 local and national teamster unions arrived at the facility, police said.

Police allow the union workers to protest in front of leaving trucks for a couple of minutes before letting each one through. But on Monday, protesters said it got a little rowdy.

"Minor accident down there, it was nothing severe. At the end of the day, the officers in Plympton and the surrounding towns used common sense in what they did and took the people out that were being a little too boisterous," said union member Trevor Ashley.

The arrests range from disorderly conduct to assault and battery.

"A fair day's pay for a fair day's work that's all we want," said Ashley.

The teamsters said they're asking for the same wages as other trucking and delivery companies and have been in contact with Sysco drivers around the country to compare contracts.

"I'm hoping that Sysco comes to their senses and comes up to the numbers that we need to be at just so that we can live a comfortable life, we don't have to struggle paycheck to paycheck to paycheck," Ashley said.

There is no threat to the public, police said. They will continue to monitor the situation throughout the day.

This is the first time there have been any arrests during the strike.