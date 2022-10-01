Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike

PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said.

Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though.

The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended.

"We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco.

"The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14, 15, 16 hours a day up to their DOT limits and they've had it. They're done with not being able to see their family. They spend 70 hours a week here, working working working... They don't get to see their families ever. The workload has to change and the money has to come up," Ashley said.

Sysco Boston released a statement to WBZ-TV that said:

"Sysco Boston respects and cares about our associates and deeply appreciate their contributions to our success. That's why we're standing firm in support of a strong contract that works for our drivers. Sysco Boston offered wage increases of 25% over the life of the contract and 7% in Year 1 as well as affordable healthcare options that would save our associates money compared to their current plan. In addition, we believe our associates want to protect their participation in the strong Sysco-sponsored 401(k) plan. While we are disappointed, our goal remains to reach a ratified agreement."