Could the color of your child's swimsuit help save their life?

The color of your child's swimsuit could save their life

BOSTON - A new study shows that choosing the right swimsuit color for your child might just save their life.

The leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 4 is drowning, and accidental drowning deaths have been on the rise in recent years.

Of course, the best way to prevent this tragedy is to watch kids carefully in pools, oceans, lakes, and rivers and to teach them how to swim as soon as possible. But choosing the right bathing suit color could also make a difference.

Alive Solutions tested swimsuits of varying colors in a pool and in a lake to see how visible they were 18 inches below the surface of the water. Solid bright neon colors like neon yellow, lime green, and orange were the most visible. But other colors, especially blues, greens, and white, virtually disappeared.

The next time you're buying a bathing suit for your child, look for solid bright colors without busy prints -- it might just save their life.