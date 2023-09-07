Sweltering late summer heat leaves Massachusetts residents seeking relief

WAYLAND - Temperatures climbed into the 90s across Massachusetts on Thursday and while many sought relief from the heat, others had no choice but to work through it.

It's another day on a two week project for contractor Carlos Liborieo, except this one has been hotter than all the others.

"Today is the hardest day, it's really, really hot and we're trying to take breaks," said Liborieo. He and his crew are hoping to wrap up the job Friday. "I have to be here no matter what, job has to be done."

Landscaper Caleb Camacho and his crew had 14 jobs today, kicking up the grass and dust. "It's deadly out here, just trying to stay hydrated, that's all," he said.

This late summer blast is taking its toll, with many parks that could offer some relief already closed after Labor Day. But Shannon McGoldrick and her son, Kayden, were not taking no for an answer after a day of no air conditioning at this school.

"My son had a bad asthma attack so we're going to let him come chill out, get some nice cold water in him and relax," said McGoldrick.

The heat was enough that several school districts, including Framingham, opted for early dismissal, and that was just fine with some of the high school students.

"It's very distracting to you when you're in that heat," said student Hamza Rifki.

After school activities and sports practices were all cancelled. Anticipating the weather, the Framingham High School football team had an extra practice Labor Day with the season soon to start.

"We have our first game this Friday. So we were very much expecting this, so it set us back a little bit but we planned ahead for it so it's not going to affect us too bad," said team captain Ben Lincoln.

Student Daniel Ryan said the dismissal and the weather all felt like an extended summer vacation.

"I think it's amazing, it's a hot day, we can go out, go to a pool."