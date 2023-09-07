Watch CBS News
Framingham High School students say early release because of heat "very helpful"

By Beth Germano

Excessive heat leads to early dismissal for several Massachusetts districts
Excessive heat leads to early dismissal for several Massachusetts districts 02:07

FRAMINGHAM - Students at Framingham schools were dismissed early Thursday morning due to the extreme heat.

Framingham is one of several school districts in Massachusetts that opted to let kids leave early, just days after the new school year began. 

"It's hot, I can't lie, it's hot," Framingham High School senior Ben Lincoln told WBZ-TV. "I'm very happy we got the early release today. It was very, very helpful."

Worcester, Melrose, Mashpee, Westfield and Springfield also dismissed students early. Lowell canceled class altogether Thursday and Friday.  

"The heat's very distracting to you," said Framingham High School senior Hamza Rifki.

Framingham also canceled afternoon and evening activities, including sports. 

"Canceling activities and sports is kind of reasonable, there's no clouds out so it's just direct sun, it's 95 degrees outside," said senior Donovan Blue. 

Framingham High School's football team anticipated the hot weather and held an additional practice on Labor Day as a precaution.

"We have our first game this Friday, so we were very much expecting this, so it set us back a little bit but we planned ahead for it, so it's not going to affect us too bad,"  Lincoln said.

