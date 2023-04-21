Swansea investigates bird flu outbreak; 24 swans found dead

SWANSEA — The town of Swansea is launching an investigation into an outbreak of bird flu.

The investigation comes after several wild birds — 24 swans and one goose — were found dead in the town throughout March. After testing the dead animals, six swans and the goose tested positive for avian flu.

So far, there have been no reports of the avian flu being detected in humans, pets, or domestic livestock in Swansea or Bristol County but officials advise residents to avoid unnecessary interaction with wild birds to avoid infection.

Residents that have domestic birds are also advised to make sure that good measures are in place to protect their flock. Owners can spread the flu through contaminated clothing, shoes, or equipment.

According to the CDC, the risk to humans of avian flu is low, but infection can happen if the virus is inhaled or gets into your mouth, eyes, or nose.

If you find a dead bird in Swansea, officials ask that you contact animal control. For all domestic deaths, please contact MDAR Animal Health or report it online via the Poultry Disease reporting form.