SUV hits man and dog in Malden front yard

MALDEN - An SUV crashed through a Malden front yard on Webster Road Thursday afternoon, hitting a man and his dog. Neighbors say the dog was killed and the man was rushed to the hospital.

Stanley Raczynski says he was in his second-floor apartment across the street when the crash happened.

"It sounded like a tree hit the ground and I came to the window, and I saw a guy in the car over here," Raczynski said. "It sounded like somebody burning rubber and I said that guy is either hurt or he's trying to get away."

A gray SUV had popped up on the sidewalk and smashed through a fence. It flew through the front yard of a home before running into the side of another house.

Then Raczynski says that driver tried to get away. "It looked like he was trying to get out, so I ran down the stairs and I probably didn't hit one step and ran outside, and he was jogging down the street here," Raczynski said.

Raczynski ran after him and was able to get a good enough description to pass along to police.

Neighbors say the man who lived in the home on Webster Road was hit while playing with his dog in the front yard.

"Every time I walk down this block I always wonder, oh is the dog going to say hi?" said neighbor Gary Chin.

Chin lives walks by the home nearly every day and says speeding is an issue on the road. He recalls a number of crashes in the area within the last year.

"It's literally close to home and it's scary knowing that you know just going for a walk or being out in your yard, you can't feel safe," Chin said.

Police have not released any details about the driver.