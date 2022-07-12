Watch CBS News
Surveillance video shows suspects ram U-Haul into North Reading store, steal motorbikes

NORTH READING -- Police in North Reading hope releasing surveillance video of a recent break-in and robbery will help lead them to suspects targeting businesses in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. 

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, a North Reading police officer observed a breaking and entering in progress at North Reading Motorsports on Main Street. There was damage to the front of the store and a U-Haul was seen speeding away from the scene. 

The officer tried to stop the truck, but the driver refused to pull over and the pursuit ended. 

Video shows six men using a U-Haul to ram into the storefront and steal two motorbikes. 

One motorbike has since been recovered. 

Police believe these men are connected to several similar break-ins throughout eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Anyone with information should call police at 978-664-3131. 

