Surveillance video shows school bus crash into Dorchester home

BOSTON - Surveillance video shows the moment a school bus with kids on board crashed into a home on Wentworth Street in Dorchester Monday afternoon.

The bus driver, a bus monitor, and two children were taken to the hospital complaining of neck and back pain. The students were from the Codman Academy School.

Police are trying to piece together what happened.

According to a Boston Police report, the bus driver told investigators that she was approaching her next stop and it appeared that the brakes were not working so she hit a car and then veered into the Wentworth Street home.

The report says a neighbor also told police she assumed the bus tried to stop because she heard the screeching of brakes.

Structural engineers told the homeowners that the front porch of the home will need to be fully removed and a temporary staircase must be built before they can return. Until then, they are living in a hotel.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.