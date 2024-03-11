School bus crashes into Dorchester home

BOSTON - A school bus with kids on board crashed into a home in Dorchester Monday afternoon. It happened on Wentworth Street.

Two adults and two children were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The students were from the Codman Academy School.

Keyana Jackson and another woman helped the students off the bus. "They were very frantic," Jackson said. "A lot of the kids were shaken up, a lot of them were crying."

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.