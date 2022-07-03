Keller @ Large: How recent Supreme Court decisions could impact Massachusetts

BOSTON – The United States Supreme Court released decisions in recent weeks that have made national headlines. What impact do rulings on guns and abortion have in Massachusetts?

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller spoke to former Suffolk County District Attorney and current U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Rachael Rollins about the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, and the ruling that struck down a New York gun law and expanded concealed carry rights.

Rollins said that from a federal perspective, her office is monitoring to make sure there are no violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The FACE Act is put into place to stop anyone from blocking entrances to abortion clinics.

"Luckily in Massachusetts we haven't seen a FACE Act violation in decades," Rollins said. "We are cautiously optimistic nothing like that will happen, but we are going to be enforcing the FACE Act if in fact people are blocking access to clinic."

When it comes to gun laws, Massachusetts has some of the strictest regulations in the country. Rollins said she is concerned about what the Supreme Court's ruling of the New York law could mean locally.

"We have really strict gun laws here in Massachusetts, just like New York did. There are some fears," Rollins said. "We are abutted by some states that don't have as strong gun laws. It should not be easier to access a deadly weapon. Potentially not just guns, but assault rifles and things we have seen in the wake of Uvalde and Buffalo, weapons that can deeply harm and kill multiple people in a matter of seconds."

