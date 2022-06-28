Superintendent Cassellius: "All hands on deck approach" needed to turn around Boston schools

BOSTON – The School Committee is expected to vote Wednesday on the next leader of the Boston Public Schools. Current Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius is leaving at the end of June.

On Monday, a deal was reached to avoid state takeover of Boston Public Schools.

"I have always welcomed a strong partnership with the state," Cassellius said in an interview with WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben on Tuesday. "It's going to take an all-hands on deck approach here turning around our Boston Public Schools."

Cassellius said there were some things she could not accomplish during her tenure due to the COVID pandemic, but a "great foundation" has been made.

"I think now taking a focus on the systemic level work is critically important for the next superintendent and the mayor in identifying those barriers," Cassellius said. "Part of that is going to be developing the Risk Management Office that I had tried to establish two years ago which looks at identifying risk and then putting in place the controls and continuous improvement strategies to get what our students need."

Cassellius said the city has prioritized funding the school system which is important going forward. She also felt good about the changes she was able to implement, and thanked students and parents for their patience during the pandemic.