Sunday River ski resort in Maine set to reopen after flooding

NEWRY, Maine – Sunday River, the popular Maine ski resort, is planning to reopen this weekend after suffering extensive flood damage during Monday's storm.

Floodwaters washed out the road leading up to the mountain, prompting the resort to close while repairs were made.

A temporary bridge has been installed at the Grand Summit.

"Our dedicated teams are working around the clock repairing road washouts, replacing culverts, and clearing debris from base areas. While ongoing construction remains across the resort, we kindly urge guests and the public to avoid the mountain and any areas affected by washouts," Sunday River said in a statement.

Snowmaking is scheduled to resume on Thursday.

Resort operators said their tentative plan is to reopen Saturday for season passholders, ticket pack holders, Ikon passholders, and guests with pre-purchased lift tickets. People staying at Grand Summit, Jordan, or Snow Cap Inn will be able to purchase tickets during their stay.