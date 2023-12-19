Maine and New Hampshire flooding leaves damage at several ski resorts

NEWRY, Maine – The Sunday River ski resort in Maine is closed Tuesday after major flooding caused by heavy rain.

The road leading up to the mountain was totally washed out during Monday's storm.

Flooding caused a washed out road at the entrance to Sunday River. Joe Smith

The ski resort will be closed a day later as employees assess damage and make repairs.

"Ski operations will be reopened as quickly as possible and snowmaking will resume once necessary repairs are made," Sunday River posted. "We appreciate the understanding and patience as we work through this. Updates will be shared through our daily Mountain Report."

Heavy rain also caused major problems in New Hampshire.

Loon Mountain ski resort will be closed Tuesday to drain and get trails back in shape for skiing. Attitash, Cranmore and Wildcat Mountain are all closed for the day as well.

Video captured a truck that was caught in floodwaters floating down Moose Brook River in Gorham, N.H.

Torrential rain and snowmelt also created raging waters at the Wildcat River in Jackson Falls.

Many rivers saw their highest crests ever during the storm.