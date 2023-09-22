Weekend closures of Sumner Tunnel resume Friday night

Sumner Tunnel reopens after nearly 2-month shutdown, commuters "beyond excited"

EAST BOSTON – Three weeks after a summer commuting nightmare ended for drivers using the Sumner Tunnel, the detours return for the weekend. This is the second straight weekend closure of the Sumner Tunnel. A total of eight are scheduled this year.

The tunnel will close around 11 p.m. Friday night and is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, in time for rush hour.

According to MassDOT, the weekend closures are necessary to complete the work that shut down the near-100-year-old Sumner Tunnel for two months this summer.

The tunnel will close again the weekends of September 29, October 20, October 27, November 3 and November 10. The eighth closure has not been scheduled.

The extended Sumner repair work is to fix and improve lighting, piping, the ceiling, ventilation, and other structural work.

The Sumner tunnel connects East Boston to the other side of Boston Harbor and is a major exit route from Logan Airport. It is scheduled to close for an extended period again in the summer of 2024.

For more information about the closures visit Mass.gov.