Sumner Tunnel scheduled to re-open Friday, but there will still be weekend closures

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel is scheduled to reopen to traffic Friday morning after a two-month shutdown, but it won't be open full time.

The tunnel has been closed since July 5 to repair and reinforcing the ceiling.

The next phase of the $160 million project will come next summer when the Sumner will be closed again for two months to put in a new road.

Until then, MassDOT is reminding drivers there will be about a dozen weekend closures after August 31 as workers finalize phase one of construction. 

Governor Maura Healey will take a tour of the tunnel at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday with transportation officials. They'll have a news conference afterwards. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

First published on August 30, 2023 / 11:38 AM

