MassDOT to put up extra signs near Sumner Tunnel for over height trucks

MassDOT takes action after trucks get stuck in Sumner Tunnel

BOSTON - MassDOT is taking action to prevent trucks from getting stuck in the Sumner Tunnel. When a too-tall truck enters the tunnel there is risk for structural damage and the road is closed for hours.

There have been at least three over height trucks removed from the Sumner Tunnel in the past week.

MassDOT plans use digital signs to offer alternative routes to truckers looking to access I-93 northbound and southbound.

This truck ended up stuck in the Sumner Tunnel in Boston just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. MassDOT

The Highway Division is also working on gaining access to a new system that would use GPS and wireless digital communication platforms to deliver specific messages directly to the cab of the trucks.

MassDOT will post new "low clearance" signs and put chains on existing signs as well to make sure drivers know if their vehicles are too high.

Maximum heights for Boston tunnels

The maximum heights for major tunnels in Boston are:

Ted Williams Tunnel: 13'6"



Tip O'Neill Tunnel: 13'6"



Sumner Tunnel: 12'6"



Callahan Tunnel: 12'6"

