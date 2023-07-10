Sumner Tunnel crews ready to 'turn on a dime' if needed as detours face biggest test

BOSTON – Monday began the first real test for drivers as regular work week commuters try to navigate the closure of the Sumner Tunnel.

"We appreciate the public's patience with this. We know this never comes at a good time," Gov. Maura Healey said.

Sumner Tunnel shutdown: What to know about traffic impacts, travel alternatives

The tunnel has been shut down since last Wednesday. But because of the 4th of July holiday week, officials said the traffic had been much lighter than usual. That was expected to change Monday.

"This is a huge undertaking. A 100-year-old tunnel that has been long in need of restoration. Those repairs are happening now. It will result in a safer way and path for everyone in and around greater Boston," Healey told reporters at a news conference.

Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and Transportation Secretary Gina Fiandaca stepped inside MassDOT's command center Monday for a closer look at the domino effect from the detours. The group watched traffic inside the Ted Williams tunnel and other highways and roads in real-time.

"I think this whole week will be a test as we move into tomorrow and Wednesday and Thursday," Healey said. "And all we can promise is we're going to continue to monitor the situation here. The command center is staffed. Crews are out there ready to turn on a dime in terms of adjusting diversions and the like."

Healey echoed calls from fellow officials for commuters to consider alternate modes of transportation from East Boston into downtown like free Blue Line, bus or ferry service, or discounted Commuter Rail.

For those who need to drive, highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said Mass 511 gives up to date information on the quickest travel route.

"We have a sign up near the split that gives you the times through the Ted Williams and time through the Tobin so people can make those kind of decisions as they're coming," he said.

According to Gulliver, everything is going as planned with the restoration project. One week in, crews are still on track to have their work completed by August 31.