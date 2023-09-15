Watch CBS News
Local News

Sumner Tunnel closes Friday night for weekend repairs

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Sumner Tunnel closes Friday night for weekend repairs
Sumner Tunnel closes Friday night for weekend repairs 00:18

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel is set to close again Friday night just two weeks after reopening

The tunnel will close around 11 p.m. Friday, and reopen around 5 a.m. Monday. 

This is the first of eight planned weekend closures, scheduled until the of the year. The weekend closures are part of the next phase of working on repairing the tunnel. 

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed the weekend of September 22, September 29, October 20, October 27, November 3 and November 10. The eighth closure has not been scheduled. 

For more information about the closures click here.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 15, 2023 / 12:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.