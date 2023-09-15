Sumner Tunnel closes Friday night for weekend repairs

BOSTON - The Sumner Tunnel is set to close again Friday night just two weeks after reopening.

The tunnel will close around 11 p.m. Friday, and reopen around 5 a.m. Monday.

This is the first of eight planned weekend closures, scheduled until the of the year. The weekend closures are part of the next phase of working on repairing the tunnel.

The Sumner Tunnel will be closed the weekend of September 22, September 29, October 20, October 27, November 3 and November 10. The eighth closure has not been scheduled.

