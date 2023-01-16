Watch CBS News
Sugary drinks may be connected with hair loss in men

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- There may be a link between sugary drinks and hair loss in men. 

Researchers surveyed nearly 2,000 young men in China and found that high sugar-sweetened beverage consumption was associated with a higher risk of male pattern baldness.  

Scientists recommend young people reduce their intake of sugary drinks to minimize negative health outcomes, including in this case, hair loss.

