Ashland woman teaching in Sudan waiting in fear with young daughter amid violence

ASHLAND – Trillian Clifford from Ashland is now teaching in Sudan, where she lives with her 18-month-old daughter, while violence in the region has left hundreds of people dead.

They are just two of the 16,000 Americans still in the country. They are following orders to shelter in place and ration their food and water as the United States works to evacuate them.

But Clifford's family is getting more and more worried.

"We're in a very awful holding pattern because Trillian has been told by both the U.S. embassy and the international school that she works for that she has to shelter in place and that she should not accept any offers for private evacuation," Rebecca Winter, Clifford's sister-in-law said. "So she is just stuck waiting right now in fear."

On Monday, Sen. Ed Markey said he is keeping a close eye on the situation and said Sudan will pay if any Americans are injured.

"We have to keep a spotlight on her and on her child," Markey said. "We have to make sure that the Sudanese government and the rebels know that the U.S. is going to hold them to account if anything happens to an American citizen."

The Pentagon is sending troops to port Sudan to help Americans there, but the port is 500 miles from the capital of Khartoum where many of the Americans are stuck.