Ashland woman and daughter safely evacuate Sudan amid violence

ASHLAND – An Ashland woman and her daughter have safely crossed the border out of Sudan after they were among 16,000 Americans stranded in fear as violence left hundreds of people dead.

Trillian Clifford was teaching in Sudan, where she was living with her 18-month-old daughter Alma.

They were following orders to shelter in place and ration their food and water as the United States worked to evacuate them. On Tuesday, Clifford's sister-in-law Rebecca Winter confirmed that Trillian and Alma crossed the border to safety.

Trillian Clifford and her daughter Alma. Rebecca Winter

Winter said she could not provide additional details about their journey for security reasons, but added they are expected to be back in the United States within a matter of days.

"While we are relieved that Trillian is finally making progress on her journey back home, we want to acknowledge there are millions of people still suffering through this conflict in Sudan and many foreign nationals still trying to evacuate," Winter said. "We extend our deepest concern for the innocent citizens of Sudan, including Trillian's young students."

Winter said Clifford has been in touch with her family, and expressed gratitude for the support she received during "an extremely traumatic experience."