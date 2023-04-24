Study suggests you don't really need to walk 10,000 steps a day to live longer

BOSTON — A recent study says you don't really need to walk 10,000 steps a day to live longer.

Researchers in Japan and at UCLA looked at more than 3,000 adults and found that those who only took 8,000 steps or more one to two days a week were at lower risk for heart disease and death, but walking 8,000 steps more than three days a week didn't provide much more mortality benefit.

That's not to say taking 10,000 steps a day is bad for you but if you have trouble getting all of those daily steps in, achieving 8,000 a couple of times a week will still provide substantial health benefits.