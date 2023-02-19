Oxygen tanks explode, fire destroys Stoughton home

STOUGHTON — Oxygen tanks set off multiple explosions during a fire that destroyed a home in Stoughton Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home Central Street and used "brute manpower," according to Deputy Fire Chief James Brackett, to put out the flames after struggling with water due to inadequate hydrants in the area.

Everyone inside the home escaped safely.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. Bracket said oxygen tanks left in the house by a former occupant caused multiple explosions.

"The way this building went up so quickly, it was astounding how fast this fire moved and I can only say it was probably from those oxygen tanks cooking off and fueling the intensity of that fire," said Brackett.

The fire also spread to a car outside the home and destroyed it.