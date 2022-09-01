Watch CBS News
U-Haul truck roof ripped off in 'Storrowing' on Boston's Soldiers Field Road

BOSTON - Despite multiple "Don't get #Storrowed" warnings from the state ahead of Boston's move-in week, that's exactly what happened to some unfortunate movers on Thursday.

This "Storrowing" actually happened on Soldiers Field Road in Brighton, ripping the roof right off of a too-tall U-Haul truck. The eastbound side of the road was temporarily closed so authorities could inspect the bridge.

No damage was found and all lanes were reopened shortly after. 

Those driving a U-Haul or any other kind of moving truck should avoid Storrow Drive, Soldiers Field Road and Memorial Drive, where some overpasses are only 9 feet high.

