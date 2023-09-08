"Storrowed" tractor trailer closes part of Soldiers Field Road

BOSTON - A tractor trailer was "storrowed" on Soldiers Field Road and Western Avenue, early Friday morning .

The area is closed to traffic and police are diverting cars to Birmingham Parkway while the trailer remains stuck. The truck received heavy damage from the accident, but it is unknown if anyone was hurt.

Troopers on scene, bridge strike involving a traftor trailer, Soldier's Field Road East at Weston Ave. We have closed Soldier's Field Road at the North Beacon Circle. Heavy duty tow and MSP truck team responding. #matraffic — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) September 8, 2023

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has made significant efforts to prevent people from getting "storrowed" this year. They placed "cars only" signs and released a video last month warning drivers to keep larger trucks off of Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road because of overpasses as low as 9 feet.