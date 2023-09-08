"Storrowed" tractor trailer closes part of Soldiers Field Road
BOSTON - A tractor trailer was "storrowed" on Soldiers Field Road and Western Avenue, early Friday morning .
The area is closed to traffic and police are diverting cars to Birmingham Parkway while the trailer remains stuck. The truck received heavy damage from the accident, but it is unknown if anyone was hurt.
The Department of Conservation and Recreation has made significant efforts to prevent people from getting "storrowed" this year. They placed "cars only" signs and released a video last month warning drivers to keep larger trucks off of Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road because of overpasses as low as 9 feet.
