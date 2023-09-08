Watch CBS News
Local News

"Storrowed" tractor trailer closes part of Soldiers Field Road

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

"Storrowed" tractor trailer closes part of Soldiers Field Road
"Storrowed" tractor trailer closes part of Soldiers Field Road 00:22

BOSTON - A tractor trailer was "storrowed" on Soldiers Field Road and Western Avenue, early Friday morning .

The area is closed to traffic and police are diverting cars to Birmingham Parkway while the trailer remains stuck. The truck received heavy damage from the accident, but it is unknown if anyone was hurt. 

The Department of Conservation and Recreation has made significant efforts to prevent people from getting "storrowed" this year. They placed "cars only" signs and released a video last month warning drivers to keep larger trucks off of Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road because of overpasses as low as 9 feet. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 9:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.