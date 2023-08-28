DCR hangs new 'cars only' sign to try and prevent 'Storrowing'

BOSTON - As college students start the move-in process around Boston, the Department of Conservation and Recreation is trying to stop "Storrowing", when too-tall trucks get damaged and stuck on Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road.

A new "cars only" sign was put up on Storrow Drive near Mount Vernon Street.

Large trucks should avoid Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road because some overpasses are only 9 feet high.

Last week, the DCR released a video on social media asking students to "save their rented moving trucks."