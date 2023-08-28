Watch CBS News
Local News

DCR hangs new 'cars only' sign to try and prevent 'Storrowing'

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

DCR hangs new 'cars only' sign to try and prevent 'Storrowing'
DCR hangs new 'cars only' sign to try and prevent 'Storrowing' 00:24

BOSTON - As college students start the move-in process around Boston, the Department of Conservation and Recreation is trying to stop "Storrowing", when too-tall trucks get damaged and stuck on Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road.

A new "cars only" sign was put up on Storrow Drive near Mount Vernon Street.

Large trucks should avoid Storrow Drive and Soldiers Field Road because some overpasses are only 9 feet high.

Last week, the DCR released a video on social media asking students to "save their rented moving trucks." 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 7:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.