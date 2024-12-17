Accused drunk driver crashes into Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Storrow Drive in Boston

BOSTON - An accused drunk driver was arrested early Tuesday morning in Boston after an SUV crashed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser. According to police, the man had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.

Cruiser hit on Storrow Drive

The cruiser was on the eastbound side of Storrow Drive just after 11 p.m. Monday when a 2013 Acura slammed into the rear of it. The driver, identified by police as 32-year-old Melvin Lopez of Chelsea, was arrested and taken to the Boston barracks, where he spent the night.

Melvin Lopez is arraigned after slamming into a Massachusetts State Police trooper while allegedly driving drunk. CBS Boston

Police said Lopez was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech, and had a blood alcohol content of .191%. The legal limit to drive in Massachusetts is 0.08% for people over 21 years old.

He's facing several charges, including operating under the influence (alcohol).

Accused drunk driver arraigned

He was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court. A judge allowed Lopez, who lives in Chelsea and works as a hotel cook in Newton, to be released on $500 cash bail with the condition that he not drive or consume alcohol.

The Acura SUV slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Storrow Drive in Boston, Dec. 16, 2024. CBS Boston

Prosecutors said troopers found two bottles of Johnny Walker Red Label in Lopez's car.

"Both vehicles sustained significant damage," State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement Tuesday. "Boston EMS responded to the scene and transported the Trooper to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

The trooper's name has not been made public.

Lopez is due back in court February 11.