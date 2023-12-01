Storm will bring heavy rain to Boston Sunday, snow for northern New England

BOSTON - The WBZ Weather team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for a storm headed to the Boston area on Sunday.

This will be a rainstorm for everyone in southern New England. Snowfall will be confined to central and northern New England.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

When will the storm arrive in New England?

Saturday will be a terrific day to get out and about, find your Christmas tree, or do some decorating in the yard.

Clouds will be on the move and increasing Saturday night and some light rain showers are likely by Sunday morning, especially south of the Mass Pike.

Sunday will be a gray day with periods of light rain, nothing all that impactful.

The heavier rain arrives just after dark Sunday evening and continues through the overnight hours.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

There could be pockets of street flooding in some of the heavier downpours overnight into early Monday morning.

Rainfall totals will range between 1" - 1.5" in most of southern New England.

Winds are not a huge concern but, could gust 25-35 mph at the immediate coastline Sunday night.

How much snow will the storm bring to northern New England?

Finally, there will be some snow with this storm, mainly up in the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

Some of the higher peaks could receive 3-6" or even a bit more. Farther south, near the Monadnock Region, we expect mainly a mix of rain and wet snow and only minor accumulations.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Stay with WBZ-TV, WBZ.com and CBS News Boston for updates on this storm right through the weekend.