To Do List: Holiday events across Massachusetts

BOSTON - It's the first weekend of December - start off the month by taking in the season's magic with holiday events happening all across the state.

PLYMOUTH HOLIDAY MARKET

Head to Plymouth for their annual holiday market. On Saturday and Sunday, stroll through more than 100 local artisans with art, jewelry, vintage treasures and home decor. It's a shopping experience in the heart of downtown perfect for the whole family to celebrate the spirit of the season.

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Plymouth Memorial Hall, 83 Court St., Plymouth

Cost: $5 admission, children under 12 free

Click here for more information

HOWLIDAY PARTY IN BEVERLY

Grab the pup and head to a Howliday party you and you furry friend will both enjoy! The event in Beverly will have photos with Santa, free training seminars, adoptable dogs and goodies. Don't miss it Saturday at 11 a.m. The first 25 attendees will receive swag bags full of goodies from vendors!

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 950 Cummings Center, Suite 101X, Beverly

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

HOLIDAY SIP AND STROLL AT KINGSTON MALL

Enjoy an afternoon of gift shopping on Saturday for a holiday sip and stroll. The event at the Kingston Mall features over 80 vendors with food trucks, beer, wine and more. Get ahead of that gift giving from 12 to 5 p.m.!

When: Saturday, Dec. 2 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Kingston Mall, 101 Kingston Collection Way, Kingston

Cost: Free admission, raffle proceeds benefit the Burt Wood School of Performing Arts

Click here for more information

SOMERVILLE ICE SCULPTURE STROLL

Thursday, Dec. 7 marks Somerville's Ice Sculpture Stroll in Assembly Row. The holiday tradition brings to life classic holiday favorites like the Grinch and Frosty the Snowman. Enjoy free hot cocoa, cider and giveaways while taking in the ice art amid the neighborhood's festive holiday lights and music.

When: Thursday, Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Assembly Row, 355 Artisan Way, Somerville

Cost: Free

Click here for more information