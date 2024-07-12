Stop & Shop closures in Massachusetts have customers concerned they'll have limited alternatives

BROCKTON - With the news that Stop & Shop is planning to close eight locations in Massachusetts, residents who use the Brockton store said the closure would leave the community with limited alternatives.

It's on-again and off-again at the Stop & Shop on North Montello Street in Brockton.

"It's one of the only grocery stores that actually has, like, real good stuff," said shopper Tatyana Santiago.

Saved from closure before

A year and a half ago, shoppers were disappointed that the only big grocery store in the neighborhood with a gas station, bank and pharmacy was set to close. Then relief, when that plan was reversed. But now, another blow. It's closing after all.

"It's going to be really difficult for the neighborhood here," said shopper Suzanna Cardoso.

It's one of 32 stores the Quincy-based grocery store chain is closing because they're deemed to be underperforming. But for Brockton customers, there are not many alternatives.

"To go far away to go get the groceries, it's going to be very hard," said shopper Sonya Vega.

Aside from convenience stores, the closest supermarket in Brockton, Vicente's, is more than 2 miles away. In neighboring Avon, there's a Walmart about a half mile away. In fact, the Stop & Shop location is considered so vital to the neighborhood, Mayor Robert Sullivan fought to keep it open in 2023.

Stop & Shop to discuss path forward with mayor

"I am very disappointed with Stop & Shop's decision to close this location in a part of our city that desperately needs a grocery store. We were assured last year that this location would continue to operate," said Sullivan. He added that for people who need to travel further for groceries, a grant to operate the city's free bus service, known as the BAT, has been extended to the end of the year.

A Stop & Shop spokesperson sent WBZ-TV a statement, reading, "The decision to close the Brockton store was difficult, and only made after careful analysis and deliberation…the decision was necessary to create a healthy base for the future growth of our brand. We remain committed to nourishing the community of Brockton and look forward to discussing a path forward for the community with Mayor Sullivan."

Other Stop & Shop locations set to close in Massachusetts are in Raynham, Halifax, Shrewsbury, Newton, Cooley Street in Springfield, Lincoln Street in Worcester, and Mattakeesett Street in Pembroke.