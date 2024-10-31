Video shows woman attempting to rip apart political lawn sign in Stoneham

Stoneham man says someone tried to rip apart his Trump law sign

Stoneham man says someone tried to rip apart his Trump law sign

Stoneham man says someone tried to rip apart his Trump law sign

STONEHAM - A woman is caught on camera sprinting into a person's yard in Stoneham and attempting to rip apart their Trump sign before throwing it into a neighbor's yard.

Woman tries to rip apart Trump sign

"Disbelief, shock that someone would actually do this," says Robert D'Amelio, owner of the sign, "That someone would actually park their car halfway down the street, run like a linebacker to my property, go on my property, take my sign that I purchased, and try and rip it apart."

What that person didn't know is that the sign was actually tethered to a bush by a USB cable. She can be seen struggling to free the sign before realizing the cable is there, and then untying it. D'Amelio had a feeling that something like this could happen.

"Unfortunately yes. In this day and age it's sad that we have to think this way, but I hate to say it maybe I'm psychic? I should play the lottery," laughs D'Amelio, "It doesn't matter what side you are on, this is just a sign. It's someone's First Amendment right to post what they want to post. It should just be looked at and ignored for the party who doesn't [favor] it one way or another."

After D'Amelio talked to police and posted the video on social media, a larger sign showed up at his doorstep with a note. It was a donation from a neighbor.

"I drilled the holes, stuck the zip ties in it, and tethered it to the other bush, so it's bigger, better, and more triggering for people I guess who feel that way," says D'Amelio.

Fake postcard to Harris sign owner

On Monday a Shrewsbury woman received a postcard that she believes was because of her sign supporting Kamala Harris. It stated that a migrant family would be moving into her home, and needed supplies.

"It's really sad that the country has come to this point where you can't put a lawn sign out and support a candidate without being harassed with something like this," the woman said.

The woman says other Harris supporters have received similar postcards. They are unsure who sent the note since there was no political organization or return address listed.