Former Stoneham officer accused of using racial, ethnic slurs found training police at state academy

STONEHAM - WBZ uncovered a former Stoneham police sergeant training new police officer candidates at the Lynnfield Police Academy months after he was forced to leave his position in Stoneham after a series of complaints.

Last year, an independent investigator concluded that Sergeant Thomas Heller used the "N-word" when recounting a story to department officers, "on approximately half a dozen occasions." The investigator also concluded that Heller used an ethnic slur directed at another officer. And Heller was investigated for making an "inappropriate comment regarding a female accident victim." The investigator sustained that too.

Officer resigned in lieu of discipline

Heller resigned in lieu of discipline from his position at the Stoneham Police Department last December but kept his other job as an instructor at the Lynnfield Police Academy run by the Municipal Police Training Committee or MPTC for months.

"It's shocking that he'd still be employed in some capacity as a police officer and more importantly, training other officers," said Attorney Tim Burke who representing another former Stoneham police officer who is suing the town of Stoneham and the Department's former police chief, James McIntyre, for failing to investigate Heller's alleged conduct.

The lawsuit also alleges that Heller, "Physically assaulted an insubordinate officer."

"It resulted in an investigation almost nine months afterwards but only because we had insisted that this be done through our whistleblower letter," Burke said.

Stoneham reported investigation to POST

Stoneham police reported their investigation into Heller at the outset and at the conclusion to the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission or POST. POST is the body built by Massachusetts lawmakers to certify police officers, investigate their conduct, and "enhance public confidence in law enforcement."

POST has a public database of officer complaints but when WBZ checked it in February, there was no record of a complaint against Heller. The line "resigned in lieu of discipline" was added next to Heller's name on the POST website on March 29, the same day WBZ reached out to POST about Heller's case.

How did the former officer stay under the radar?

How did Heller stay under the radar for months? The answer may lie with POST. The Commission says it has not publicly posted any complaints from January or last year to the present. According to a spokesperson for POST, complaints closed after January 31, 2023, are, "currently being processed through a complaint portal (which was deployed to agencies at the beginning of March 2024)."

WBZ asked our security analyst, Ed Davis, if a one-year delay in disclosing officer complaints is too long.

"It's easy to make a complaint against an officer. And officers receive complaints inappropriately on a bunch of different occasions. So, it's really important that the POST take time, allow the officers to set a defense up," Davis said, "I believe that POST has already made a dramatic difference in police operations here in Massachusetts."

WBZ called Heller and went his house looking for a comment but could not reach him.

MPTC sent WBZ a statement saying in part, "In keeping with our deep commitment to upholding the core values that define our agency, the MPTC has revoked this instructor's certification to teach courses at our academies." Heller was employed in February and only decertified after WBZ started asking questions.

WBZ reached out to the former Stoneham police chief who did not respond to requests for comment. The current police chief declined to comment.

"The town's actions were thorough"

The town of Stoneham released a statement saying in part:

"The Town's actions were thorough, and in accordance with POST Commission requirements. As a direct result of his misconduct, Heller is no longer a member of the Stoneham Police Department. There is no place for hateful language among the members of the Stoneham Police Department. We are committed to serving in partnership with our community in an unbiased and impartial manner, while treating all with respect, compassion, and fairness. The Stoneham Police Department is committed to delivering the highest level of police services to our community. When someone fails to meet those standards, they will be held accountable."