All-women's hike raising money for home for domestic abuse survivors in Roxbury

ROXBURY - Stone House in Roxbury has been helping victims of domestic abuse since 1974.

They moved to a new, bigger location about two years ago.

"We can serve at least double the amount of people that we were able to serve before. It's also wonderful that we have more programming and the space for the programming. The early learning center here is something that is trauma informed," board president Rosa Licea-Mailloux told WBZ-TV.

Now they are getting ready for their annual fundraiser. The Wilderness Heals Hike is a three-day event from July 14 to the 16th. It's their 28th annual hike through New Hampshire's White Mountains, where everyone will be pulling for one another.

"We all have our own personal stories and reasons that we come to the hike. Some people come to challenge themselves. Some people come because they are honoring someone that they know. Some people come for the sense of community because it is a very strong sense of community," said hiker Karin Downs.

"I can't help but feel that it is a community of women. This is an all-women's hike, at least historically it has been it and it is still this year. It is a community of women helping women break cycles," said Licea-Mailloux.

"When I came to Stone House I came alone, broken without my children. Not knowing which direction to go," former resident Caroletta Shaw-Boyd told WBZ. "Women need to know that there is some place that you can go where you are not alone. Where, no matter what the issue is, there is someplace that is going to meet you where you are."

They're hoping to raise $200,000 with the hike.

