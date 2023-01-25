Undercover police officers help reunite business with football signed by Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe

WATERTOWN – Undercover police helped reunite a construction business with its missing football that is autographed by Tom Brady and Drew Bledsoe.

Watertown Police said J.C. Cannistraro was moving its office about a month ago when the football, which was also signed by former Patriot Damon Huard, was taken.

The football had the message "Thank you J.C. Cannistraro, Inc. for all of your hard work and effort on CMGI Field." That was the original name of what is now Gillette Stadium.

Police found the ball for sale on eBay and had undercover detectives from Woburn and Watertown meet the seller and buy the collectable.

The ball was returned to the company and police said the investigation into the seller is ongoing.