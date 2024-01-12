Third teen dies after crash of stolen Hyundai on Morrissey Boulevard in Boston

Two teens killed in rollover crash involving stolen car in Boston

BOSTON - A third teenager has died following a horrific crash in a stolen car in Boston last week, police said Friday.

A 2013 Hyundai Accent was speeding just after 3 a.m. on January 4 when it rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester, according to Massachusetts State Police. Four teens were in the car, which investigators said was stolen out of Jamaica Plain hours earlier. Troopers also said a gun was found in the wreck after the crash.

This car rolled over on Morrissey Boulevard near the UMass-Boston campus early Thursday morning, January 4, 2024. CBS Boston

A 14-year-old boy from Dorchester and a 15-year-old boy from Mattapan died that night.

State Police said on Friday that a 17-year-old boy from Roslindale, who was in "grave condition" after the crash, died "earlier this week in a Boston hospital."

The fourth person in the car, a 15-year-old boy from Dorchester, was also taken to a hospital in Boston, but was expected to survive, according to state police.

No names were released because all four are under the age of 17.

Police are looking into whether the crash is linked to a viral social media trend that involves stealing cars.

"The investigation into the triple-fatal crash is ongoing," State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Friday.