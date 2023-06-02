Steward Medical Group starts phone line for Compass patients, announces job fairs for staff

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Steward Medical Group has created a phone number to help Compass Medical patients looking for new providers. Several job fairs will also be held for Compass Medical staff.

This comes after Compass Medical abruptly closed Wednesday, leaving patients scrambling to find new doctors and get their medical records.

The phone number for patients is 508-630-7280. Steward said they also have a team retrieving messages and they are reaching out to patients.

Steward, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Hawthorn Medical Associates will also be holding job fairs:

Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Steward Novacare Medical

401 N. Bedford Street, East Bridgewater

Hiring for medical assistants and patient service specialists

Monday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

511 West Grove Street, Suite 300

Middleboro

Monday, June 5, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

70 Walnut Street

Foxboro

Both fairs will be hiring for medical assistants and patient service specialists

Monday, June 5, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Hawthorn Medical Conference Center

535 Faunce Corner Road

North Dartmouth

Hiring for various positions

Tuesday, June 6, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Good Samaritan Medical Center

Moakley Conference Room, ground floor

235 N. Pearl Street

Brockton