Steward Medical Group starts phone line for Compass patients, announces job fairs for staff
EAST BRIDGEWATER - Steward Medical Group has created a phone number to help Compass Medical patients looking for new providers. Several job fairs will also be held for Compass Medical staff.
This comes after Compass Medical abruptly closed Wednesday, leaving patients scrambling to find new doctors and get their medical records.
The phone number for patients is 508-630-7280. Steward said they also have a team retrieving messages and they are reaching out to patients.
Steward, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Hawthorn Medical Associates will also be holding job fairs:
Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Steward Novacare Medical
401 N. Bedford Street, East Bridgewater
Hiring for medical assistants and patient service specialists
Monday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
511 West Grove Street, Suite 300
Middleboro
Monday, June 5, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
70 Walnut Street
Foxboro
Both fairs will be hiring for medical assistants and patient service specialists
Monday, June 5, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Hawthorn Medical Conference Center
535 Faunce Corner Road
North Dartmouth
Hiring for various positions
Tuesday, June 6, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Good Samaritan Medical Center
Moakley Conference Room, ground floor
235 N. Pearl Street
Brockton
