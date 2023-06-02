Watch CBS News
Steward Medical Group starts phone line for Compass patients, announces job fairs for staff

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

EAST BRIDGEWATER - Steward Medical Group has created a phone number to help Compass Medical patients looking for new providers. Several job fairs will also be held for Compass Medical staff.

This comes after Compass Medical abruptly closed Wednesday, leaving patients scrambling to find new doctors and get their medical records.

The phone number for patients is 508-630-7280. Steward said they also have a team retrieving messages and they are reaching out to patients.

Steward, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Hawthorn Medical Associates will also be holding job fairs:

Friday, June 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Steward Novacare Medical
401 N. Bedford Street, East Bridgewater
Hiring for medical assistants and patient service specialists

Monday, June 5, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
511 West Grove Street, Suite 300
Middleboro

Monday, June 5, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
70 Walnut Street
Foxboro

Both fairs will be hiring for medical assistants and patient service specialists

Monday, June 5, 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Hawthorn Medical Conference Center
535 Faunce Corner Road
North Dartmouth
Hiring for various positions

Tuesday, June 6, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Good Samaritan Medical Center
Moakley Conference Room, ground floor
235 N. Pearl Street
Brockton

First published on June 2, 2023 / 10:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

