Steve Belichick reportedly set to join his dad's coaching staff at UNC

BOSTON -- Bill and Steve Belichick will soon be together again. The younger Belichick is reportedly set to join his father's coaching staff at the University of North Carolina.

Steve Belichick will join Bill Belichick on the Tar Heels' coaching staff as soon as he's done coaching the Washington Huskies in the Sun Bowl, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Steve Belichick served as Washington's defensive coordinator this season and improved the Huskies defense from 99th to 26th in total defense in 2024.

But once the Huskies are done with Louisville in the Sun Bowl on Dec. 31, the 37-year-old Belichick will leave Washington to join his dad's staff in North Carolina.

Steve Belichick's coaching resume

Steve Belichick spent 12 years in New England after he joined his father's coaching staff in 2012 as a defensive assistant, earning three Super Bowl runs during his run with the Patriots.

He was a defensive assistant until 2015, when Belichick was promoted to the Patriots' safeties coach. After three seasons in that position, he took over as the team's defensive backs coach in 2019, which is also when he assumed defensive play-calling duties.

Belichick became New England's outside linebackers coach in 2020 and held that role until 2023. He left the Patriots after the team and his father parted ways after last season, and took the defensive coordinator job in Washington under head coach Jedd Fisch.

It was widely reported during Bill Belichick's courtship by UNC that he wanted to bring his son to North Carolina with him, and now it looks like that will come to fruition when Washington's season comes to an end.

Freddie Kitchens, who is serving as the interim head coach of the Tar Heels for the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 28, will also remain at North Carolina on Belichick's staff.